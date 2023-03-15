4A Basketball All-Conference honors

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Basketball season for high school teams around the state has officially come to a close after a huge fight in both the regional and state tournaments. Coaches from around the state have officially submitted their honorees for All-Conference. The following list below is of the Sweetwater County players who received these awards.
4A Girls All-Conference
Jayla Braden – Green River
Ella Stanton – Green River
Emma Asay – Rock Springs
Ella Brewster – Rock Springs
2nd Team: Addison Demaret – Green River, Isabel Vasco – Green River, Ashley Anderson – Rock Springs, Kassidi Webb – Rock Springs
Honorable Mention: Sydnee Harris – Rock Springs
4A Boys All-Conference
Theran Archibald – Green River
David DeBoer – Rock Springs
Dalton Thomas – Rock Springs
2nd Team: Kason Ivie – Green River, Caleb Lake – Green River, Trenton Butcher – Rock Springs
Honorable Mention: Xander Lindsey – Green River, Chris Wilson – Green River, Kael Anderson – Rock Springs, Je’von Newman – Rock Springs
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Trenton Butcher – Rock Springs