4A Basketball All-Conference honors

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Basketball season for high school teams around the state has officially come to a close after a huge fight in both the regional and state tournaments. Coaches from around the state have officially submitted their honorees for All-Conference. The following list below is of the Sweetwater County players who received these awards.

4A Girls All-Conference

Jayla Braden – Green River

Ella Stanton – Green River

Emma Asay – Rock Springs

Ella Brewster – Rock Springs

2nd Team: Addison Demaret – Green River, Isabel Vasco – Green River, Ashley Anderson – Rock Springs, Kassidi Webb – Rock Springs

Honorable Mention: Sydnee Harris – Rock Springs

4A Boys All-Conference

Theran Archibald – Green River

David DeBoer – Rock Springs

Dalton Thomas – Rock Springs

2nd Team: Kason Ivie – Green River, Caleb Lake – Green River, Trenton Butcher – Rock Springs

Honorable Mention: Xander Lindsey – Green River, Chris Wilson – Green River, Kael Anderson – Rock Springs, Je’von Newman – Rock Springs

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Trenton Butcher – Rock Springs