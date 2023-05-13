Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

CODY, WYOMING — The 4A West Regional Track and Field Championships are underway in Cody, Wyoming today and tomorrow. Teams competing are Cody, Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Riverton, Rock Springs, and Star Valley. 7 events were scored for today.

Women – 4A – Team Rankings – 7 Events Scored

Cody High School 98 Kelly Walsh High School 57 Riverton High School 31 Evanston High School 25 Star Valley High School 21.50 Rock Springs High School 20 Green River High School 11.50 Jackson Hole High School 7

Men – 4A – Team Rankings – 7 Events Scored

Cody High School 73.50 Evanston High School 42 Kelly Walsh High School 35 Rock Springs High School 29 Star Valley High School 28 Riverton High School 28 Green River High School 25.50 Jackson Hole High School 10

Tomorrow’s meet starts at 9 and 10 a.m., concluding 4A West Regional Track and Field Championships.