Aubrey Yantis signs to play soccer next fall

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School student Aubrey Yantis signed her letter of intent to play soccer. She will be playing soccer for LCCC in Cheyenne next year.

Yantis chose LCCC not only because it’s not too far away from home, but because she had heard great things about the school. “I am just excited about the coaching staff and everyone. All the girls seemed friendly when I went up there to visit.”

Yantis plans to major in health science. “I have been in the health academy and I plan on going into physiology for four years and health science is just a start.”

Yantis stated that she had been playing soccer since she was 5 years old. “I have been playing as long as I can remember. I never stop. It’s just the one I fell in love with.” She played in RSSA and Avengers. She was born in Rock Springs and plays striker, which she will continue to play in college.

Yantis explained that her favorite memory is when they won state. “It was just so wonder and so unreal.” Her favorite aspect of the sport she said is “the excitement of it, how a game can change in just a few seconds.”

Yantis is excited about change and to just to keep playing the sport while meeting new people. “I like Cheyenne because it’s different and I won’t know many people so it gives me an opportunity to meet new people. I am just really excited to meet new people.” Yantis mentioned that she is going to miss her family, friends, and team a lot.

Yantis wanted to thank Braxton for stepping up and Stephen Pye, Hector Guzman, Josh Webb, and Matt Curtis.

Head Girls Soccer Coach Braxton Rosette said, “Aubrey is such a hard worker and one of the most competitive girls I’ve ever met. She’s a good leader and will do great things in college. I am glad to have had her the last few years.” Rosette has been her coach for the last three years. For two of those years, he was an assistant coach and last year was his first year as head coach for Rock Springs. “As long as I have been here, she has had a fire in her. If she keeps playing with fire, she’s going to do great things. She reminds me a lot of myself and has a very bright future.”