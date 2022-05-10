Ava Erramouspe signed her letter of intent for Softball

Ava Erramouspe with coaches and family – Wyo4news photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Softball is only in its 2nd-year program this year and Ava Erramouspe was able to sign her letter of intent last night in that sport. She will be heading to Ambrose University.

Erramouspe stated that she chose Ambrose University because her brother and sister are attending. At first, she didn’t want to go to this college for that reason. She ended up visiting the campus and loved the area and all the great things the college had to offer. While attending, she will be studying Biology and hopefully go into a medical field afterward, but currently is undecided.

She plays 3rd base for Rock Springs High School but wasn’t sure if that would be the position she would fill at Ambrose University or if she would be in a different position. She has been playing softball since she was ten years old, and before Rock Springs High School had a softball program, she played with the RS Storm, coached by Heather Anderson.

Erramouspe said that “I love the sport, all of it. The way it’s played, my teammates and coaches, mostly the people involved.” Those people are the ones she will miss the most when leaving Rock Springs, Wyoming. She’s excited to move forward in her life and would like to thank her teammates, coaches, and parents for everything they have done for her.