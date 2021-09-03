Bedard’s goal gives Cowgirl soccer road tie

Wyoming Cowgirl sophomore Alyssa Bedard

September 3, 2021 — The University of Wyoming soccer team earned a 1-1 tie on a rainy Thursday at North Dakota State in Fargo. Wyoming earned the tie when former Rock Springs Lady Tiger Alyssa Bedard scored in the 76th minute of the match. It was Bedard’s second goal of the year. The tie keeps the Cowgirls undefeated at 3-0-1 on the early season.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m just really, really proud of them,” head Cowgirl coach Colleen Corbin said. “To go down on the road and then immediately turn around and respond and continue to put pressure on their backline was really good to see.” Wyoming has now trailed in three of its four matches this season.

“I do think we dictate the pace of the game, for the most part,” Corbin said. “So when we have a defensive breakdown, or we get scored on a counter, we know that because we’ve been dictating the game that we have control and will respond, and we will get a goal.

In addition to her one goal, Bedard had four shots, all of which challenged NDSU goalkeeper Sofia Howe. Redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum registered five shots, two of which were on target, while freshman forward Maddi Chance had three shots, and all of them were on frame.

Cowgirl redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws tied a career-high with four saves. She has yet to allow more than one goal in a single game.

Wyoming remains on the road, traveling to Minnesota on Sunday. The Gophers are 2-0-2 and are fresh off a 1-1 draw against Mississippi State on Thursday.