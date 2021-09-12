Bohl comments after Saturday’s close win at Northern Illinois

Wyoming Cowboy running back Trey Smith. University of Wyoming photo

September 12, 2021 — For the second straight week, the Wyoming Cowboys scored the winning touchdown of the game within the final two minutes of play. The Pokes are now 2-0 on the season after Saturday’s 50-43 road win at Northern Illinois. Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers scored on a nine-yard run with 1:35 to play to secure the win. The Cowboys had built a 26-point lead, 42-16, with 6:02 left in the third quarter. The Huskies would then score 27 unanswered points to take their first lead of the game, 43-42 with 4:56 to play. Wyoming would respond with a 75-yard drive capped off by Chambers touchdown sprint.

Bohl Comments

“We knew Northern Illinois was a good team coming into this game, having beaten an ACC team (Georgia Tech) last week on the road.” The Huskies scored the winning touchdown and two-point conversion with 28-seconds to play to win that game.

“I want to give credit to our offense again for putting together another outstanding two-minute drive at the end of the game.” The Pokes drove 75 yards in 10 plays for the winning touchdown. The Cowboys used the multi-back ground attack of Xazavian Valladay, Titus Swen, Trey Smith, and Chambers, plus a one completed pass on the winning drive.

Listen to all Wyoming Cowboy football games

on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and at 99KSIT.com

“On defense, we accomplished what we wanted to today in terms of forcing turnovers, but we know we have some work to do on limiting big plays. Northern Illinois was able to break some big plays in the second half, and we have to clean that up.” The Cowboy defense recorded three interceptions in the game include a Chad Muma pick-six in the third quarter. Northern Illinois won the battle in total yards 477 to 395 for Wyoming. They outgained the Cowboys in yards rushing 244 to 191 and passing yards 233-204.

“It’s not easy to win games in college football, and I’m proud of the resilience our players showed to come away with this win.”

Games Stats

Chambers concluded the day, completing 13 of 23 passes for 191 yards. He connected with six different receivers led by Isaiah Neyor, who had four catches for 87 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Ayden Eberhardt also had four receptions for 49 yards.

Valladay led the team in rushing with 101 yards on 21 carries. Titus Swen was next with 54 yards on nine rushes.

Defensively, Muma and fellow linebacker Easton Gibbs led the Cowboys with 10 tackles each.

Up Next

Wyoming will return home to host a second Mid-American Conference school in Ball State next Saturday afternoon. Yesterday Ball State lost 44-13 at Penn State.