Bohl’s comments after a narrow Cowboy football win

University of Wyoming photo

September 5, 2021 — It took a Sean Chambers to Treyton Welch 21-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds to play for the Wyoming Cowboys to gain a 19-16 opening game win over Montana State Saturday in Laramie. Wyoming trailed most of the game before finally taking the lead 12-10 on a John Hoyland 25-yard field goal with 4:03 to play in the game. Montana State answered with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, and a missed two-point conversion to regain the lead 16-12.

Here are some postgame comments by Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl:

“Heck of a ball game,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in his postgame press conference. Credit to Brent Vigen and their (Montana State’s) coaching staff. I thought they were well-prepared and had a good game plan.” It was Vigen’s first game as the Bobcats head coach. Prior to this year, Vigen was Wyoming offensive coordinator for five years.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“Certainly, we were out of sync, particularly in the first half, and had a hard time getting some things generated.” As a team, Wyoming generated 151 yards rushing and 196 yards passing. Junior running back Xazvia Valladay lead the Cowboys in rushing with 77 yards on 19 carries.

“Sean (Chambers) put the ball where it needed to be, and the offense gave him great protection. We got in a little bit of a rhythm with Sean. We were able to pop some runs that we were not able to pop in the first half. We need to build off that. We are going to be positive about how we did respond. I’m happy we won, there are great things we did, but there’s a lot of work to do.” Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers was 15-26, passing for 196 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also rushed 14 times for 51 yards.

“Treyton (Welch) is an excellent player. I think he’s going to rise to become one of the top tight ends in the league. He’s got great hands. It was a super route.” Welch, a sophomore tight end, had just one catch in the game prior to his game-winning, one-handed end-zone catch in the fourth quarter.

“From my experience, you make the most improvement in between the first and second game, and that’s gonna be very important. We will be laboring on Labor Day. We have to stay hungry, and we have to play better. But I will not discredit the execution of the two-minute drive. I thought that was outstanding and our resolve and belief to play.” Wyoming will travel to Northern Illinois (1-0) next Saturday. The Huskies surprised Georgia Tech 22-21 on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Outstanding Cowboy Defense Performances

Wyoming junior middle linebacker Chad Muma ended the game with 11 tackles (9 solo), a fumble recovery, one blocked field goal, one sack, two tackles for loss. Senior safety Braden Smith had eight tackles (7 solo), and sophomore cornerback C.J Coldon added 7 tackles (4 solo).

Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Chad Muma (University of Wyoming photo)

After the game, Muma commented, “The defense as a whole, we were communicating very well. How we played together as a defense I think was the most impressive thing. I was happy seeing everyone making tackles and playing together.” And regarding the gold jerseys that the Cowboys unveiled on Saturday, Muma commented, “Never! Never in my life did I think we would wear anything other than brown or white jerseys with Coach Bohl here.” Since taking over as head coach of the Cowboys in 2014, Bohl returned the Cowboys to their traditional brown jerseys and gold pants for home games and white jerseys and gold pants for road games. On Saturday against Montana State, the Cowboys wore new gold jerseys and white pants.“At the end of the day, whether it’s pretty or not, we needed to get to 1-0, and we were able to do that.