ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tonight, Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs and Men’s Basketball went up against Laramie County Community College. The Lady Mustangs put up a fight, but could never get points past their competition. They fell 54 to 59. Afterward, Western’s Men’s Basketball was neck and neck, but they too also fell short by 4 points, losing 76-80.

