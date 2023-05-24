Boys’ soccer All-State Honors announced

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — With the conclusion of soccer this past weekend for the state of Wyoming, head coaches across the state have selected various players to receive All-State Honors.
4A Division
Karson Curtis – Rock Springs (All-State 2022)
Hudson Conrad – Rock Springs
3A Division
Braxton Doak – Green River
Braxton Cordova – Green River
Nash Piekkola – Mountain View
Abram Vegara – Green River
No girls’ from Sweetwater County made All-State Honors for this season.