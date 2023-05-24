Boys’ soccer All-State Honors announced

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — With the conclusion of soccer this past weekend for the state of Wyoming, head coaches across the state have selected various players to receive All-State Honors.

4A Division

Karson Curtis – Rock Springs (All-State 2022

Hudson Conrad – Rock Springs 

3A Division

Braxton Doak – Green River 

Braxton Cordova – Green River  

Nash Piekkola – Mountain View 

Abram Vegara – Green River 

No girls’ from Sweetwater County made All-State Honors for this season.

