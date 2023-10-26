Bridger Valley Football is alive and well

Lyman High School Football Team 2023

Mountain View High School Football Team 2023 (Keepsake Images Studio)

Bridger Valley, Wyoming — The Mountain View Buffalos will go into the 2A Southwest Regional tournament ranked #1 finishing the season undefeated in conference and non-conference play. They will play at home in Mountain View against the #4 in the 2A East Wheatland Bulldogs on Friday, October 27, 2023, kickoff at 1:00 p.m. The Buffalos are led by Head Coach Brent Walk and the Wheatland Bulldog’s Head Coach is Cody Bohlander.

The Lyman Eagles will return for another post-season appearance as they finished the regular season 7-2 overall with a conference record of 3-2 putting them in the #4 seed in the 2A West. The Eagles will face off with the #3 in the 2A East Tongue River Eagles at home on Friday, October 27, 2023, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The Lyman Eagles are led by Head Coach Dale Anderson and the Tounge River Eagles are coached by Head Coach Steve Hanson

Good luck to both Bridger Valley football teams as they look to continue their post-season run.