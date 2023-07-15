Burton promoted to Assistant Coach of Cowgirl Soccer

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin announced a promotion Wednesday. Taylor Burton was elevated to assistant coach in this her third year on the coaching staff.

“Tay has been an invaluable asset to our program over the last two years,” Corbin said. “She continues to grow both as a human and a coach, and we are ecstatic to be able to elevate Tay to the assistant coach position. She is a Cowgirl to her core, and I look forward to her continued positive contribution to our program.”

Burton spent the last two seasons as the assistant director of player development. She was part of a coaching staff that accumulated the most wins under a first-year head coach in the fall of 2021 and won the school’s second Mountain West Conference regular-season title in 2022.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of something so special,” Burton said. “This team, this staff and this state are special, and I feel so lucky to continue to be a part of it. I’m so excited to step into my new role. Colleen is an amazing mentor and friend. I’m very thankful for her and the opportunities to learn from her and grow in my career.”

Burton spent one year as a graduate assistant coach at Evansville University before coming to Laramie as a coach. She played her collegiate career at Wyoming and was named MW Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 when the Cowgirls won their first MW regular-season crown.