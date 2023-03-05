Busy weekend of sports leads to many victories

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — It was a jam-packed weekend as many sports from Wyoming competed for titles and championships between Nationals, State, and Regionals. It was a hard fight for all of these teams, but all put their best foot forward to emerge victorious in many aspects. Below are the results of all of the sporting events from this weekend.

Green River High School

Lady Wolves Regional Basketball: The Lady Wolves came in second with a score of 38-57 at Regionals. They have qualified for State.

Wolves Regional Basketball: Wolves lost 38-53 in their last match at Regionals. They did not qualify for State.

Girls’ State Indoor Track: Girls’ ended State in 13th. Results can be found for Day 1 and Day 2 within those links.

Boys’ State Indoor Track: Boys’ ended State in 11th. Results can be found for Day 1 and Day 2 within those links.

Rock Springs High School

Lady Tigers Regional Basketball: The Lady Tigers lost their last match at Regionals 28-47. They did not qualify for State.

Tigers Regional Basketball: The Tigers lost their last match at Regionals 47-60. They did not qualify for State.

Girls’ State Indoor Track: Girls’ ended in 10th. Results can be found for Day 1 and Day 2 within those links.

Boys’ State Indoor Track: Boys’ ended in 9th. Results can be found for Day 1 and Day 2 within those links.

Tiger Rhythm Dance Team Nationals: Jazz Team placed 13th, Hip-Hop Team placed 13th.

Farson-Eden High School

Boys’ State Basketball: Farson-Eden came in fifth at the 1A State Tournament as they won 57-55.

Mountain View High School

Girls’ Regional Basketball: Mountain View lost their last game at Regionals 28-52. They did qualify for State.

Boys’ Regional Basketball: Mountain View lost their last game at Regionals 44-51. They did not qualify for State.

Lyman High School

Girls’ Regional Basketball: Lyman is the 3A West Regional Champions with a final score of 55-33. They did qualify for State.

Boys’ Regional Basketball: Lyman came in second at Regionals with a final score of 42-52. They did qualify for State.

Western Wyoming Community College

Mustang Wrestling Nationals: WWCC Mustangs are the NJCAA National Champions!

Lady Mustangs Region 9 Basketball: Lady Mustangs won 73-61. They will be competing in the Region IX Tournament next weekend.

Mustangs Region 9 Basketball: Mustangs won 80-74. They will be competing in the Region IX Tournament next weekend.