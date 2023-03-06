Carson Vangieson from Evanston signs letter of intent for football

Carson Van Gieson – Photo courtesy of Andrea Delgado

EVANSTON, WYOMING — On Friday, March 3, 2023, Carson Van Gieson from Evanston High School signed his letter of intent to play Division 3 College Football at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota. The football program competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. The signing was led in prayer by his pastor Robert Douglas of Aspen Church.

“I chose Crown College because I went on an overnight visit to the campus in November, and I loved how the school felt, the coaches, and the people were great!” Van Gieson stated that he will be studying to become a sports trainer while attending college there. While attending Crown College, he mentioned that “Ever since I was in the 4th grade I played center, however, Coach Franz doesn’t want me for the center position, so I’m excited to see where he wants to play me next year.” Van Gieson will learn more about his position at a later date.

Van Gieson grew up in Green River, Wyoming where his two older brothers, Anthony and Dylan Van Gieson, graduated from. Van Gieson wrestled for the Grapplers and also played Pee Wee Football in Green River in the 4th grade. He was chosen to play for the Pee Wee All-Stars twice, representing Green River in Laramie, Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium.

Van Gieson moved to Evanston in the 7th grade where he played football, wrestled, and was on the track team. He has lettered 3 times in football and 4 times in wrestling. He mentioned that he had the honor of being a team captain his senior year for the wrestling and the football team. He was picked All-Conference for football and invited to participate in the Shrine Bowl in 2023.

Andrea Delgado, his mother, mentioned, “Carson was the Regional Champion and placed 6th in wrestling his junior year at State for 4A, and placed 2nd at Regionals and 4th at 3A State at the 285 lbs division his senior year.” She went on to say, “Not only is Carson a wonderful athlete, but he is also an exceptional student which blessed him with many academic scholarships. He has also crowned the Homecoming King.”

Van Gieson explained, “I am most excited about meeting new people and continuing to play the sport I love, and even though I will miss Wyoming, I’m excited to see what it’s like outside Wyoming. My favorite thing about football is creating close bonds with my teammates, when your playing as a team, you have to have trust in your teammates.”

Van Gieson would like to give thanks to God, his family, coaches, teachers, and everyone who has helped guide him over the years. “With his skills and deep compassion to help others, he will represent Wyoming and his family with pride and dignity,” Delgado said.

“I will miss home, my family, and all the people who took their time to help me,” said Van Gieson.