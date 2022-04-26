Celebration of Life Service for Joe Dowler to be Held Friday, May 6

Joe Dowler

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 26, 2022) — A Celebration of Life Service for University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Famer Joe Dowler will be held on Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m., Mountain Time in the UniWyo Sports Complex on the University of Wyoming campus. The service will be open to the public and was announced by the Dowler family and the UW Athletics Department.

Dowler, who passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the age of 82, was the head wrestling coach for the Wyoming Cowboys for 14 seasons from 1973-87. Following his coaching career, he served as an Associate Athletics Director at UW for another 14 years from 1987 until his retirement in 2001. After his retirement, he initiated and coordinated the “W” Club for all UW athletic letterwinners. Dowler was inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Those planning to attend the service on May 6, 2022 may park in the Stadium parking lot on the east side of War Memorial Stadium.

In lieu of flowers, the Dowler family asks that anyone who wishes to make a donation to honor Joe to please make those donations to the Cowboy Joe Club to benefit the UW Wrestling program.