Chad Whitworth hired as WHSAA Associate Commissioner

David Settle, WyoPreps.com [WYO4NEWS PRESS RELEASE]

CASPER, WYOMING — The new Associate Commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association will be Cheyenne Central Athletic Director Chad Whitworth.

His hiring was approved by the WHSAA Board of Directors during their meeting on Tuesday. Whitworth will start his new role on July 1, 2023. That is when current Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson moves into the Commissioner role, replacing the retiring Ron Laird.

Whitworth has served as the AD at Cheyenne Central High School since 2011. Before that, he was a teacher and coach for 11 years. Whitworth won a pair of 4A girls’ basketball state championships with the Indians in 2005 and 2008. He was a two-time WCA Coach of the Year and a four-time Conference Coach of the Year recipient.

Chad served two 3-year terms on the WHSAA Board of Directors while serving as AD at Central. That was from 2015-2021. He was the President of the WHSAA Board of Directors in 2019-2020. Whitworth is currently serving on the board, as he completes the term of a seat that was vacated after the 2022 school year. He has spent each of 24 years in public education involved in athletics and activities.

New Commissioner Trevor Wilson said in a release, “Mr. Whitworth brings extensive knowledge of basketball, softball, football, and track and field. Chad has hosted many regional events in the largest classification in Wyoming, as well as serving as one of the hosts for the 2021 and 2022 state soccer championships.”

This is the first change in leadership at the WHSAA since 2005.