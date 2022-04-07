Charles Fossey and Colton Carlsen signings for college

Charles Fossey signing his letter of intent – Wyo4news photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Congratulations to two Rock Springs High School students who signed their letter for track and field. Charles Fossey will be signing to Chadron State College in Nebraska for distance running while Colton Carlsen is signing with the University of Providence in Montana for throwing. Both Fossey and Carlsen officially signed their letter of intent on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Charles Fossey will be heading to Chadron State College in Nebraska. Fossey said he made this decision because Chadron State College has a lot of new facilities with smaller classes per teacher. He has been competing in distance running, which includes 1 mile, 2 miles, 5K, 800 meters and 4×4. Starting a new beginning is one of the things he looks forward to the most when heading out of state for college. Fossey said, “One thing that is my favorite about track is being part of a team and being able to help others.”

Colton Carlsen signing his letter of intent – Wyo4news Photo

Colton Carlsen is heading to the University of Providence in Montana. He said chose this location because the coach he met was “really down to Earth” and he “had a great time meeting him.” He mentioned that the school seemed very tightly knit, which he thought was great to keep one responsible. While there, Carlsen will be pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice. For track, he throws discus and shot put, but hopes that he will be able to train for javelin and the hammer throw in Montana. Carlsen is most looking forward to competing at another level, as well as starting fresh and being in a new town. “The track team at the Rock Springs High School is a good team and we are all very supportive of each other,” Carlsen said. “I will miss my family and friends the most.”