Cole Murray signs letter of intent for Track & Field

Cole Murray with family and coach – Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School senior Cole Murray signed his letter of intent last night. He will be heading to NCAA Division 1 Weber State University for throwing in Track and Field.

Cole Murray chose Weber State University mostly because he liked the throwing facility, but also like the coach and the campus as a whole. He said that this college had a really good program. While attending school, he will be studying Mechanical Engineering.

He is excited to also be throwing in Track and Field for another 4 years at this college while meeting new people and meeting a new coach. He will be throwing in the discus and shot put for Weber State University. His love for throwing and Track and Field because it’s a very personal sport. “It’s all on you and don’t have to rely on anyone else really. If you mess up, it’s you. This sport has bettered myself and helped me focus on what’s important to me,” Murray said.

He will miss Green River’s great community, his friends, and his family but is excited to move on. In his final words, he wanted to thank his coach, Dan Hansen, parents, and teammates to help him be the best person her can be.