Cordova, Young, and Spicer earn All-State Swimming and Diving awards

Braxton Cordova, Brady Young, John Spicer – Wyo4News Photos

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Three of Sweetwater County’s State Champions in 3A and 4A Swimming and Diving are welcoming even more awards into their collection. Braxton Cordova of Green River, Brady Young of Green River, and John Spicer of Rock Springs, have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) for their All-State Honors.

This is Cordova’s third time receiving this award. He was also All-State in 2021 and 2022.

This is Young’s second time receiving this award, he received this award last season in 2022.

Spicer is welcoming home his second All-State award, he received this award in 2022 as well.

Per WCA, the top two finishers in an individual event and the members of the winning relay team earn All-State awards. These winners come directly from the final round in the state competition. There is no voting for this award.