COVID causes change in Cowgirl volleyball tournament schedule

August 24, 2021 — The tournament schedule has been altered due to Covid-19 protocols by one of the schools scheduled to play at this Friday and Saturday’s Rumble in the Rockies. Belmont University, located in Nashville, will not be making the trip to Laramie.

The alerted schedule has the Cowgirls now opening their season with four matches over the weekend, as they will play both Saint Mary’s and Siena twice. Wyoming will open the tournament Friday at 2 p.m. against Saint Mary’s before closing the first day at 6:30 p.m. against Siena. Siena and St. Marys will also play each other Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, Wyoming will open play at 10 a.m. against Sienna and then meet St. Mary’s again at 6:30 p.m.