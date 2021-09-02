Cowboy football is back Saturday vs. Bearcats

University of Wyoming photo

September 2, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys and Montana State Bobcats will kick off the 2021 season Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. For the Wyoming Cowboys, it is a return to normalcy after last year’s abbreviated six-game season. For Montana State, it will mark their first game since 2019, after the school decided to skip the 2020 season. In 2019 the Bobcats made it to the 2019 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Semifinals and compiled an overall record of 11-4.

Saturday’s game in Laramie will kick of Wyoming’s 125th football season.

The Mountain West media picked the Cowboys to finish second in the Mountain Division of the conference this season.

Coaching Ties

The coaching tie that most Cowboy and Bobcat fans are aware of entering this game is the one between Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and first-year MSU head coach Brent Vigen, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator for the previous seven seasons. All total, the two coaches worked together for 18 years at Wyoming and North Dakota State, winning three consecutive FCS National Championships from 2011-13.

About the Series

This week’s meeting between the Cowboys and Bobcats will be the 20th in the series. Wyoming holds a 13-6 advantage in the series, but Saturday’s game will be only the second time this century the two teams have played. The last meeting between the two teams was on Aug. 30, 2003, when Wyoming won 21-10 in Laramie in its season opener.