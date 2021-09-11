Cowboys battle Huskies in football this morning

Photo Credit: Northern Illinois University

September 11, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys will battle the Northern Illinois Huskies this morning in DeKalb, Illinois. Both teams are coming off thrilling, come from behind victories. Wyoming defeated Montana State 19-16 in Laramie last Saturday, while Northern Illinois was a 22-21 road winner at Georgia Tech. The Cowboys and the Huskies scored with less than a minute to play in their games to register the wins.

Northern Illinois plays in the Mid-American Conference. Last season, playing an abbreviated schedule, the Huskies were 0-6.

Today’s game will kickoff at 11:30 a.m. The broadcast time is 10 a.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.