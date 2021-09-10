Cowboys in Dekalb Illinois to face the Northern Illinois Saturday morning

University of Wyoming photo

September 10, 2021 — Saturday’s game in DeKalb, Illinois, between the Wyoming Cowboys and Northern Illinois Huskies will be a matchup of two teams coming off nail-biting wins. Wyoming will a come from behind 19-16 home win over Montana State and Northern Illinois a 22-21 win at Georgia Tech.

The Cowboys went 75 yards to score their winning touchdown with 47 seconds to play while the Huskies drove 80-yards and added a two-point conversion with 38 seconds in the game for their upset win.

Saturday’s game will be only the second meeting between the two schools on the football field. Wyoming won the initial meeting in 2016 with a 40-34 triple-overtime home win. That game was the coming-out party for Wyoming sophomore quarterback Josh Allen who scrambled for the winning score. Now the starting quarterback for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Allen finished the night with 315 total yards.

The Wyoming/Northern Illinois game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK beginning at 10 a.m., with kickoff scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The game will also be available on 99KSIT.com.