Cowboys Muma and Fawaz earn MW honors

Sept 4, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) against the Montana State Bobcats at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Bobcats 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

September 6, 2021 — the Mountain West Conference announced its Players of the Week today, and Wyoming had two players selected for their performances in a 19-16 season-opening victory over Montana State. Linebacker Chad Muma was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, and punter Ralph Fawaz was selected the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Week.

Advertisement

Muma, a senior linebacker from Lone Tree, Colo., led Wyoming with 11 total tackles against Montana State, including nine solo tackles, one fumble recovery, one blocked field goal, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack.

In total, Muma made three key plays that halted potential Montana State scoring drives, and he was the leader of a Cowboy defense that held the Bobcats to only 16 points.

Sept 4, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys punter Ralph Fawaz (27) against the Montana State Bobcats at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Bobcats 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

In his first college game, Wyoming freshman punter Fawaz from Cache, Okla., put on a show for the Cowboys. He helped shift field position throughout Wyoming’s game vs. Montana State, averaging 45.7 yards per punt on six punts. He also placed five of his six punts inside the Montana State 20-yard line.

Advertisement

All total, Fawaz had five punts of 43 yards or more, including two of over 50 yards (43, 54, 53, 44, 47). His sixth punt was a pooch kick that Wyoming downed at the MSU 1-yard line.

Listen to all Wyoming Cowboy football games

on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and online at 99KSIT.com

The Player of the Week awards as selected by the Mountain West were the first of Muma’s and Fawaz’s careers.

The other Mountain West Player of the Week selections were quarterback Carson Strong of Nevada as Offensive Player of the Week and Connor Coles of Utah State as Special Teams Player of the Week.