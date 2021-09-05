Cowgirl soccer suffers season first loss

University of Wyoming photo

September 5, 2021 — It was a tough day Sunday for the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer them. They dropped their first match of the season, 4-0, to Minnesota in St. Paul. The loss puts the Cowgirl record at 3-1-1 on the season.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Minnesota scored their first goal at the 35-minute mark and scored twice more before the first half ended. However, the second half was much closer. After having just a single scoring opportunity in the first half, the Cowgirls have four scoring opportunities in the second half, but none could find the back of the net. Minnesota, 3-0-2 on the season, has not surrendered a goal this season.

“The kids were super resilient,” head Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin said. “They stuck to what we asked them to do, and we made Minnesota’s life really hard in the second half. For us, that’s about as good a takeaway that you can get from a 4-0 loss. I was super proud of our effort in the second half to come out and make the changes we did.”

Wyoming concludes its road trip on Tuesday against St. Thomas before returning home Friday for a match against Idaho State.