Cowgirl soccer suffers second Minnesota loss Tuesday

University of Wyoming photo

September 8, 2021 — The University of Wyoming soccer team experienced their second straight defeat Tuesday, losing 3-0 to St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. The loss dropped the Cowgirl record to 3-2-1 while St. Thomas improved to 2-2-1.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“We didn’t set the tone or set the tempo early, and that was something I was hoping we’d do,” Cowgirl head coach Colleen Corbin said. “We have to find a way to be the same team on the road that we are at home, and to me, it’s more of a mentality thing than a soccer thing.”

Wyoming managed three shots in the opening 45 minutes and made a concerted effort to up that total in the second half. Eight shots were fired during the final 45 minutes, as the Cowgirls made a push to level the score. Freshman forward Maddi Chance paced Wyoming with three shots on goal. Redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum added a pair of shots, while six other players logged one shot each. t.

Redshirt-junior goalkeeper Alex Daws registered a career-high 11 saves. Her previous best was six.

Wyoming returns home for its second-to-last non-conference match on Friday when they host Idaho State.