Cowgirl soccer wins/volleyball splits

September 11, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl halted a two-match losing streak by downing Idaho State 3-1 Friday in Laramie. The win improves the Cowgirl’s non-conference record to 4-2-1.

“I think everyone needs to be reminded, especially when things get hard, that we are here to have a good time,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “It was really fun to embrace that before the game. There’s always going to be uncertainty when you start off well, and then you struggle for a couple matches.

The Cowgirls netted the game’s first goal in the 18th minute, as junior forward Faith Joiner scored her team-leading third goal of the season off a feed from sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard.

The former Rock Springs Tigers soccer place, Bedard, also helped produce the second goal. Her offensive pressure resulted in a penalty kick, as redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum put Wyoming up 2-1. Bedard and forward Maddi Chance led the way with four shots apiece.

The Cowgirls will conclude non-conference play next week against Northern Colorado.

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team hosted day one of the UniWyo Invite Friday at the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Cowgirls won a thriller in defeating UC Santa Barbara in five sets, 17-25, 25-22, 28-26, 20-25, and 15-13 in the morning. Last night, Wyoming lost to Northwestern in four sets, 13-25, 25-18, 14-25, and 11-25.

Wyoming will close the tournament this evening with a contest against Missouri. That match will be the Cowgirls’ final non-conference home match of the season.