Cowgirl Volleyball Drops Four-Setter at Winthrop

Photo courtesy of the University of Wyoming Cowgirl Twitter.

September 10, 2022 – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team lost in four hard-fought sets Saturday morning in the finale of the Winthrop Tournament. The Cowgirls lost to the host-Eagles, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 17-25.

After dropping the opening set, UW (2-7) appeared to have found its rhythm after getting off to a slow start to begin the second set. Trailing 7-3 in the second, the Cowgirls responded with a 11-5 run to go up 14-12. Wyoming would respond a second time in the set after Winthrop tied things up at 21-21, as the Cowgirls ended on a 4-1 run.

Wyoming controlled much of the third set, leading by as many as six, at 13-7. The Eagles would reel Wyoming in as the set went on and rallied to win the frame in extra points, 27-25. After that, Winthrop seized control of the fourth set to secure the match.

KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with 10 kills while Tierney Barlow added nine and hit .412. Barlow and McMahon also added three blocks each. Corin Carruth and Naya Shimé chipped in with six kills each in the loss, with Shimé adding four blocking assists. Kayla Mazzocca led the Cowgirls with six total blocks in the contest.

Kasia Partyka added another double-double to her season total in the loss as she led UW with 36 assists and added 11 digs. Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirl back row with 17 digs and was one of four Cowgirls with a service ace.

Winthrop out-hit the Cowgirls .228 to .187 in the match and had five more service aces. Wyoming did out-block the Eagles, 11-6.

Wyoming returns home next week for its second home tournament of 2022, the UniWyo Invite. The invite will be the final non-conference tournament this season for the Cowgirls as they welcome Nicholls State, Morehead State and Idaho to Laramie. Things open with the Cowgirls hosting Nicholls and Morehead Thursday, Sept. 15 at noon and 6 p.m., respectively.