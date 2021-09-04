Cowgirl volleyball notches two wins in South Carolina

0
1

September 4, 2021 — The Wyoming volleyball team had a successful day at the Charleston Southern VolleyBuc Invitational, recording a pair of victories. The Cowgirls defeated Jacksonville State and Charleston Southern to raise their season record to 4-2.

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Wyoming opened with a hard-fought four-set victory over Jacksonville State, handing the Gamecocks their first loss of the season, 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, and 25-17. The Cowgirls closed out the day with another four-set win over host Charleston Southern, 25-18, 25-14, 25-27, and 25-14.

Wyoming return home to host its second home tournament of the season when they welcome UC Santa Barbara, Northwestern and Missouri next weekend to Laramie for the UniWyo Invite.

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR