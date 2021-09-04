Cowgirl volleyball notches two wins in South Carolina

September 4, 2021 — The Wyoming volleyball team had a successful day at the Charleston Southern VolleyBuc Invitational, recording a pair of victories. The Cowgirls defeated Jacksonville State and Charleston Southern to raise their season record to 4-2.

Wyoming opened with a hard-fought four-set victory over Jacksonville State, handing the Gamecocks their first loss of the season, 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, and 25-17. The Cowgirls closed out the day with another four-set win over host Charleston Southern, 25-18, 25-14, 25-27, and 25-14.

Wyoming return home to host its second home tournament of the season when they welcome UC Santa Barbara, Northwestern and Missouri next weekend to Laramie for the UniWyo Invite.