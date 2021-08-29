Cowgirls again with a volleyball split volleyball on Saturday

August 29, 2021 — The second day of the UW Rumble in the Rockies in Laramie brought the same results as Friday for the Cowgirl volleyball team, a two-match split.

In their Saturday opening match, the Cowgirls again would score a sweep over Siena, 25-16, 25-19, and 28-26. Saturday evening, Wyoming lost to St. Marys 16-25, 18-25, 23-25. St. Marys also won all three games in Friday’s match with the Cowgirls.

Now 2-2 on the season, Wyoming will travel to Charleston, S.C., for the Charleston Southern VolleyBucs Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Cowgirls open the tournament pay against Jacksonville State and Charleston Southern on Friday and closeout against The Citadel on Saturday.