Cowgirls fight to the bitter end, but loses to CSU

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [GoWyo.com]

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday at CSU, 66-63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.

Both teams got out to strong starts to begin, as an Allyson Fertig putback layup put Wyoming in front for the first time in the contest, 9-7 with six minutes to go in the first. CSU had a 10-9 advantage at the first-quarter media timeout. Following the timeout, Quinn Weidemann rattled home a pull-up jumper, but the Rams would control the rest of the frame, ending the first on a 9-0 run to take a 19-11 lead into the second.

In the third, both teams opened the second half like they did the first, trading baskets and the lead. UW held a 44-42 lead at the media timeout, thanks to an Emily Mellema 3-pointer. Out of the timeout, the Cowgirls would get a layup to push the lead up to three points with 2:11 left in the frame. After that though, the Rams would close the quarter on an 8-2 run and carried a 51-48 advantage into the fourth.

Wyoming would get the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, taking a 52-51 lead with under seven minutes to play. From there though, Colorado State would go on a quick 7-0 burst to take a 58-52 lead with 5:16 left, forcing a UW timeout. The CSU run continued after the timeout before consecutive layups from the Cowgirls got the deficit back to 60-56 with under three to play.

After the timeout, both teams would hit big 3-pointers and the Rams would call a timeout with 1:07 left. A Fertig putback with 30 seconds left tied things at 63-63 and forced a CSU timeout with 23.1 seconds left. The Cowgirls just couldn’t get a stop when they needed to most, as CSU would hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to escape with the win.

Wyoming now gets to return home for a pair of contests in Laramie next week. The Cowgirls host Utah State at 6:30 p.m., February 9.