Cowgirls give new head coach her first UW soccer win

August 21, 2021 — University of Wyoming head coach Colleen Corbin sported a pair of cowboy boots this summer during her Zoom interview for the head coaching job of the Cowgirls. So naturally, it made sense for her to wear them during UW’s season opener Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex.

After Friday’s result, the cowboy boots are likely here to stay. Wyoming claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Colorado School of Mines to kick off the Corbin era in style.

“It only felt fitting that today I wore them,” Corbin said. “My message to them was that there’s probably plenty of people out there that think that’s a little aggressive, but the whole point is to have fun and have a good time. These kids are so excited to embrace that.”

The Orediggers owned a 1-0 advantage on an 18th-minute goal and held that lead at the end of the first half.

The Cowgirls tied the match at 1-1 when junior Faith Joiner came off the bench and scored off a feed from redshirt junior Jamie Tatum to level the contest at 1-1 in the 71st minute.

Wyoming kept the pressure on and soon created another scoring opportunity that afforded it the lead. Pressure in the box eventually resulted in the go-ahead goal by freshman Nikayla Copenhaver.

“To see them come out (of halftime) and really elevate and try to solve the problem was great,” Corbin said. “Every time a player came off, we had a conversation; here’s what we need to do, and they applied the information given.”

Wyoming returns to the pitch Thursday in Laramie against Nebraska at Omaha in another non-conference match.