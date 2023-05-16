Cowgirls Open NIT Play Wednesday

Photo from GoWyo.com

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team will play in its first postseason national tournament in program history beginning Wednesday with a matchup against Appalachian State beginning at approximately 8 a.m., Mountain Time.

Wyoming (14-10) enters the Universal Tennis NIT Championship as the No. 5 seed in the eight-team tournament. The Cowgirls, who won their first regular season Mountain West title in program history back in April, is coming off a 4-2 loss in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament against San Jose State. Teams are guaranteed a minimum of two matches at the tournament, with all contests being streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Appalachian State went 13-8 during the spring and finished tied for third in the extremely competitive Sun Belt Conference. Wednesday’s winner will play the victor of the TCU and UC San Diego contest in Thursday’s semifinals.