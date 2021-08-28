Cowgirls open volleyball ‘Rumble’ with split

August 18, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team opened the 2021 season Friday with a two-match split on day one of the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament in Laramie.

The Cowgirls opened play with a three-set loss to Saint Mary’s, 17-25, 19- 25, and 24-26. However, UW came back Friday evening with a sweep of its own, besting Siena 25-14, 25-19, and 25-17 to pick up their first victory of the campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“Overall, I thought the girls responded well this evening,” said Head Coach Chad Callihan after the match. “I thought there was good energy. We were pretty down after the Saint Mary’s match, but we felt like there were a lot of things that we could have done better. Not to have a lot of time in-between matches and for them to come in with the energy that they did tonight, I think that says a lot about this group, and I think it will serve us well moving forward.”

Wyoming will again have a pair of matches today with rematches against Siena this morning, and St. Mary’s this evening.