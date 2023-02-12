Cowgirls withstand Air Force today

Troy Babbitt – University of Wyoming

February 11, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls made it a 2-for-2 week at home with victories thanks to a Saturday matinee win over Air Force, 62-56 in what was a thrilling contest inside the Arena-Auditorium. The game’s first 20 minutes was a defensive struggle before both teams opened it up in the third quarter, combining to shoot 15-for-25 in the frame.

Wyoming (17-8, 10-4 MW) got things going early with three layups in the game’s opening minutes to take an early 6-2 lead. AFA (12-13, 7-6 MW) would respond with back-to-back hoops to knot things at 6-6 at the first quarter media timeout. Following the timeout, the Cowgirls started turning the ball over and the Falcons took advantage, pushing the lead up to 11-6 before a Malene Pedersen 3-pointer ended the 9-0 Air Force run. Things continued to be physical the rest of the quarter and AFA held an 11-9 advantage after one. Wyoming had some very good looks from beyond-the-arc in the first but couldn’t take advantage and went 1-of-7 from deep.

Air Force came out and knocked down some mid-range jumpers to open the second and had a 15-9 lead. Wyoming got to within 15-13, but couldn’t quite reel the Falcons in as AFA continued to make tough shots and the Cowgirls had untimely turnovers. After the media timeout, UW went on a 7-0 run to take a 20-18 lead with under two and a half to play in the first half. The two teams would exchange hoops the rest of the second as a pair of Quinn Weidemann free throws pushed UW out in front, 25-23 at the half.

The Cowgirls got the first five points of the second half and forced an early Falcon timeout, with 8:42 to go in the frame after taking a 30-23 lead. Out of the timeout, Air Force responded by getting the offense going by hitting some well-contested shots, cutting the Cowgirl lead to just one, 34-33. After a Tommi Olson 3-pointer, the Falcons continued their hot shooting, especially from beyond-the-arc and Wyoming clung to a 39-38 lead with 3:47 to go in the third as the media timeout came. After the media, the Cowgirls went on a 10-3 run to end the quarter, making their final five shots and held a 49-41 lead going into the fourth.

The fourth began with UW pushing the lead to double digits, 53-43 lead with under eight minutes to play. The score didn’t change leading up to the media timeout with 6:17 to go. After the timeout, a Weidemann layup brought the lead up to a dozen but AFA was game from there and responded with a big run as the Cowgirls went cold offensively. Wyoming went the final 5:38 of the contest without a made field goal. It was 56-52 with a minute left before Allyson Fertig hit a pair of free throws. On the other end, it was Air Force’s turn to hit a pair at the line with 42.2 to go.

Weidemann hit two more at the line for Wyoming after that with 26.2 to play as the Falcons called a timeout. After the timeout, AFA hit another midrange jumper to keep things alive and led to another timeout, this time by the Cowgirls. UW ran out a lot of time on its next possession before another pair of freebies by Weidemann made it 62-56 with just 6.5 seconds remaining. The Falcons missed a three the next time down the floor and it was all over from there.