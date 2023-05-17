Dante Moreno signs letter of intent for soccer

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Earlier this afternoon, Rock Springs High School’s previous player at mid-field for the Tigers, Dante Moreno, signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming.

Moreno will be taking the next steps in his education as he continues his studies in Mechanical Engineering. In terms of soccer, Moreno stated that chose Gillette because of the recruiting they did for him. Moreno is most excited to live the college experience as he departs from Rock Springs and is

Moreno is no stranger to the soccer world. He began playing at the age of four and has continued his journey thus far all the way to the collegiate level. His favorite part about soccer is the team and all of the teammates he has played with throughout the years. In terms of leaving high school and the Tigers Soccer Team is stated that he is definitely going to miss playing with them all.

Moreno ended by adding, “Thank you to Dustin Moses, my old coach, and then all my other previous coaches, Panzer and Conrad, and then all my 307 ODP coaches.”

To all future athletes wanting to make it to the collegiate level, Moreno stated to “pour your heart into the sport”.