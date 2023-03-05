Day two of State Indoor Track meet successful

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GILLETTE, WYOMING — The competition was fierce as both RSHS and GRHS competed in their final meet of the season for Indoor Track and Field. That didn’t stop either school from putting their best foot forward to have some of their athletes hit the podium. The results from day two of the meet are below.

4×200 Meter Relay 4A

Rock Springs takes 8th: Ava Andrews, Karley Callahan, Alizabeth Hammontree, Annette Proa, 1:56.6, 1 point.

Boys 4×400 4A

Rock Springs takes 7th: Kalub Padilla Colton Doak Maddix Holmes Braden Killpack, 3:43.24, 2 points.

Boys Long Jump 4A

Rock Springs takes 8th: Braden Killpack, 19-8, 1 point.

Boys High Jump 4A

Rock Springs takes 7th: Michael Faigl, 5-8 (new PR), 2 points.

Girls Pole Jump 4A

Rock Springs takes 5th: Ava Andrews, 9-6 (new PR), 4 points.

Boys Shot Put 3A

Green River takes 2nd: Dillion Davis, 47-4.50, 8 points.

Green River High School Girls’ ended the meet in 13th, and Boys’ ended in 11th. Rock Springs High School Girls’ ended in 10th, and Boys’ ended in 9th.

You can find results from day one of the meet here.