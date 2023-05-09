Ellie Kettering signs letter of intent for soccer

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Former Green River High School student Ellie Kettering is signing her letter of intent to play soccer at Gillette Community College. She played at Casper College in the fall, but due to surgery has taken some time off and pushed towards Gillette.

During her time at Gillette Community College, Kettering is planning on getting her Associate’s in Health Science before moving forward to becoming an EMT.

Kettering explained, “I played at Casper College in the fall and then came home this semester to recover from surgery. When I went to their facility it was just really nice. Everything there was just beautiful and I felt like the coach was on my side.” Kettering has compartment syndrome which caused her to take a break from soccer. “It was just recently diagnosed but I had it for six years. It’s really rare so no one really knew what it was. I just had surgery in January and I am just excited to just play again.” She played forward in soccer and she will continue that position at Gillette. She has been playing soccer since she was five.

Kettering explained, “I am most excited about being part of an important role and helping with starting up the new program. I think it will be really cool going in as that leader for soccer college.” According to Kettering, Gillette Community College dropped the program during COVID and is now restarting its soccer program next fall.

“I will miss the community. Everyone knows each other and it’s nice to have that comfort and familiarity. I would like to thank my parents and coaches and sister. Just everyone that has helped me,” Kettering said.