Final day of the Wyoming 4A West Regionals 2023 for Track & Field

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

CODY, WYOMING — Cody, Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Riverton, Rock Springs, and Star Valley competed for a second day during the Wyoming 4A West Regionals 2023 for Track & Field meet. A total of 18 events were scored between the two days. Today, 11 total events were tallied. Rock Springs girls took 6th place while the boys took 4th overall. The Green River girls took 7th place while the boys took 6th overall.

Women – 4A – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

Cody High School 179.50 Kelly Walsh High School 143

Star Valley High School 127.50 Evanston High School 77

Riverton High School 70 Rock Springs High School 53

Green River High School 26.50 Jackson Hole High School 17.50

Men – 4A – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

Cody High School 167.50 Evanston High School 129

Kelly Walsh High School 103 Rock Springs High School 78

Star Valley High School 71.50 Green River High School 65.50 Riverton High School 60 Jackson Hole High School 24.50

Full results of the track and field meet can be found here. State Track & Field will be held in Casper, Wyoming on May 18, 19, and 20, 2023.