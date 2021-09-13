Final local Barrel Racing Series event this Saturday

Hawkins Hoffman competing in the barrel race at the Sweetwater Events Complex. (Submitted photo)



September 13, 2021 — The finals of the Sweetwater 4D Barrel Racing Series will be held this Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Arena. Time only will start at 10:00 a.m. with barrel racing starting at noon and pole bending to follow.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater Events Complex, all ages are welcome to compete with different age-group categories. Pre-registration will continue until Friday, Sept. 17, by texting Shae at (307) 389-5618. Competitors can also register on Saturday prior to the competition start times.

The finals are open to anyone to compete with a jackpot purse will be available. However, additional prizes will be available to competitors who have been accumulating points all season.

There is no admission charged to spectators. For more information, please visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.