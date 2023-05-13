Five podium finishes for Wyoming on day two of the 2023 Mountain West Championships

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA — On day two of the 2023 Mountain West Championships five Cowboys and Cowgirls made the podium in their respective events for the University of Wyoming Track & Field team.

Samuel Schneider went 6-8 in the High Jump to make the first podium of the Championships for the Cowboys. Pete Mead took fourth for the Pokes in the same event.

Katelyn Mitchem ran a 10:10.77 in the 3000M Steeplechase to take second for the Cowgirls and secure the first podium spot for the Wyoming women in one of the final events of the day. Ryker Holtzen vaulted up the Wyoming Cowboys Top 10 leaderboard with a second-place effort of his own. Holtzen ran an 8:43.27, besting his PR by almost 10 seconds to take another second-place finish for the Pokes.

Cameron Burkett stood on the podium as well for his effort in the Shot Put. The Freshman from Casper, Wyo., threw 56-2.5 to take third place for the Cowboys.

Sadie McMullen earned six points for the Cowgirls as she went 20-0.5 in the Long Jump and earned a spot on the podium in third place.

Kareem Mersal, Remar Pitter, and Hunter Brown all scored for the Cowboys in the Long Jump. During the first event of the day, Mersal went 25-8.25 to improve on his school record and take fourth for the Cowboys. The mark bested any jump in previous years at the Mountain West Championships but was good for the fourth today in a loaded field.

Kayla Stibley went 11-9 in the Pole Vault to earn a tie for eighth place and half a point for the Cowgirls.

PRELIMS

All finals to be run on the third and final day of action on Saturday.

Mac Zastrow qualified for the men’s 1500M final with a time of 3:53.00.

Jaymison Cox ran a 47.91 in the 400M to qualify for the final in 7th position.

Wyatt Moore went 10.49 in the 100M Dash to secure his spot in the final.

Heading into the final day of the Championships the Cowboys sit in third place with 38 points while the Cowgirls are in eighth with 15.5 points.

Full results can be found at https://rt.trackscoreboard.com/meets/51123/events

Fans can watch the Championships at https://themw.com/sports/2023/1/23/2023_otf_championships.aspx