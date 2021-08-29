Former Lady Tiger’s go ahead goal helps Cowgirls to win

August 29, 2021 — A go-ahead goal by former Rock Springs Lady Tiger Alyssa Bedard helped keep the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team undefeated with today’s 2-1 home win over the University of South Dakota. The win upped the Cowgirl early-season record to 3-0-0.

The Coyotes scored the first goal of the contest just two minutes into the match.

The Cowgirls would dominate the second portion of the first half. The offensive pressure fruited two goals, vaulting Wyoming ahead before halftime. Frist sophomore forward Nikayla Copenhaver netted the equalizer in the 27th minute. Just over seven minutes later, fellow sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard scored the go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute. For Bedard,Wyoming’s leader in shots this season, it marked her first goal of the year. In addition to her goal, Bedard added two more shots on frame.

“We want it to be really hard to come to Laramie and play us,” said head coach Colleen Corbin said. “So part of it was setting a tone physically and understating we have a level of respect for our home, and we aren’t going to get pushed off the field.”

The Cowgirls take to the road for the first time during the regular season. They travel to North Dakota State on Thursday before road games at Minnesota and St. Thomas.