Former RSHS Soccer player thrilled about opening as Mountain West favorite

Alyssa Bedard, Cowgirls Soccer – Photo submitted by the University of Wyoming

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming Women’s Soccer team is picked to win the Mountain West Conference this season for its preseason soccer coaches’ poll. Player #4, Alyssa Bedard, is a local from Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Mark and Candy Bedard, and has been part of the Cowgirls since her freshman year. Wyo4News interviewed Bedard and what it’s like being on a team that has worked so hard to achieve such a great accomplishment.

About Alyssa Bedard

Bedard plays center forward for the University of Wyoming Women’s Soccer team. Her goal in a game is to hold the center of the field during an attack, which allows for a goal-scoring position. “I am the one who receives a lot of crosses in the box. It’s my job to find the back of the net or the lay the ball off and hold that space for the mid-fielders running through.”

Bedard grew up in Rock Springs and has been playing soccer since she was three. “I started in RSSA directly over in Rock Springs and played Avengers Soccer Club Team growing up and all through high school. I played on a couple of Wyoming teams and have been playing for the University of Wyoming since my freshman year.”

During her Junior year at the University of Wyoming (2022), Bedard was named First-Team All-Mountain West Conference. She enjoyed a three-game stretch at the start of conference season where she tallied a goal in each contest against New Mexico (9/22/22), at San Diego State (9/25/22), and versus Utah State (9/29/22). Bedard also logged a career-high six shots in back-to-back games at Colorado College (10/13/22) and at Air Force (10/16/22). Bedard added 41 shots, 24 shots on goal, and one game-winning goal.

In a press release, it explains that “Wyoming’s lone goal was scored by junior Alyssa Bedard in the 60th minute of the match and gave UW a 1-0 lead. Bedard, from Rock Springs, was assisted on her second goal of the season by senior Jamie Tatum. The Lobos responded with their lone goal of the game during the 66th minute.”

Encouragement to Play Soccer

Coaches are the biggest key to aiding an athlete to further a career in a sport, many of which have influenced Bedard. “It’s kind of hard to pinpoint just one coach. I would say all of the coaches I had growing up definitely influenced me to play in college in their own ways. Hector, my head coach growing up, was super hard on me and definitely pushed me to do my best. He pushed me to realize I had more. Going into high school, my coach Stephen Pyer was very influential in getting me to play at this level and helping me realize that I can do it.”

Bedard expressed that the speed of play and how physical it is, as well as the competitiveness are the biggest differences in transitioning from a high school level to an NCAA level. “Playing in Rock Springs, we were on the west side of the state and always were the powerhouse in a sense when I was there. So coming into college, everyone said to me, the games are always competitive and you never know on any given day which team could come out with the wins.” This level of play has encouraged her to play to her fullest with every game.

Achievements and Mountain West Conference

Her biggest achievement and highlight, she feels, was winning the regular season last year. “That was huge for us. We made history with that. It was cool to see our team come together and be able to do that.”

The Mountain West Conference is very competitive. “It’s very physical and every game is a battle. You can never go into a game thinking ‘we have this in the bag’ because all the teams are so evenly matched that if you don’t give your best on that day, you could easily lose.”

Bedard was excited to hear that they had the top pick for winning the Mountain West Conference this season. “It’s definitely awesome to get that preseason rating. It gives us a lot of confidence and that the Mountain West has a new level of respect for us. At the same time, we are all on the same page. It doesn’t really mean anything moving forward. We have to continue to do the little things right day to day for the big things to happen. We have to work hard to achieve that at the end of the year.” San Diego was selected as second place, New Mexico for third place, and San Jose State for fourth place during the preseason picks.

Looking ahead to their season opponents, Bedard stated, “I think everyone is so evenly matched and each presents something different every year. Those teams are usually very strong. San Diego and San Jose State are both technical soccer teams. We talk a lot about focusing on us and our games. Just playing toward our style and not changing depending on our opponent, typically. All three of those teams are going to be very tough games for us.”

The Cowgirls season starts today against the Colorado School of Mines. Their full schedule can be found here. By claiming the No. 1 seed at last season’s tournament, Wyoming will host this year’s conference tournament in Laramie.

New Coach Brings A New Level of Excitement

The University of Wyoming changed coaches after Bedard’s Freshman year. After Coach Collen Corbin stepped in, Bedard stated that the culture changed and she was able to make the environment exciting. “I have had Colleen for two years. The chemistry on our team is in a place that it’s never been before. The culture has grown immensely in the past two years and there are a lot of us that have been with Colleen since she got here. We have those roots with her and know now what is expected of us and what the culture should be like.”

Bedard explained that with the help of Corbin, they are able to help the freshman class and newcomers coming in. “I think they have all really adapted really well to our culture and the high standards that we have. Just embodying what it means to be a Cowgirl.”

Favorite Memory

My favorite memory of soccer is winning the regular season championship. “It was kind of close, there was a three-way tie and we were the tiebreaker. There were a lot of different ways it could have gone that night, and it all came down to it after the last game. We were all sitting together, our team and the coach’s house watching the other two Mountain West games to see how to play out. Earlier that day we beat CSU 4-0, and that was huge. We talked about how there are a lot of other things that play into this. All we control is our game and doing our absolute best. To be able to pull out that win and then be all together and see all the other games pull out in our favor was exciting and something I’ll never forget.”

After College – Future Plans

Bedard loves spending time with family and friends. She enjoys the outdoors, whether that is hiking or boating. Her education has become one of her favorites. She is majoring in kinesiology and plans to go to physical therapy school in the coming years. Bedard plans to retire from soccer after this season. “My time here has been really special. I love soccer and everything it is doing for me but I think, after college, I am ready to move on and start my future career.”