Former UW Cowboys await NFL Draft picks

April 27, 2023 — Anticipations are high throughout the United States today through Saturday as collegiate football players await the hopeful phone call and announcement from NFL General Managers and Head Coaches. A few former University of Wyoming Cowboys are some of the hopeful NFL Draft Prospects who are waiting to hear their name announced.

Xazavian Valladay who continued on from the University of Wyoming in 2021 definitely left his mark within War Memorial Stadium. The former UW running back was ranked No.1 in the Mountain West and No.16 in 2020 for rushing yards, averaging 110.0 yards per game. With a year left of eligibility, the running back met his match with the Arizona Sun Devils. While in PAC-12, Valladay had the most rushing touchdowns (16) in 2022, became the first running back within the Football Bowl Subdivision to rush for and catch a touchdown in back-to-back games, have 22 games with 100+ rushing yards, on top of many other accomplishments.

Azizi Hearn a former cornerback for the UW Cowboys moved forward to the UCLA Bruins in 2021. Within the 2020 season for UW, Hearn started in all six games and recorded a career-high of nine stops and two assisted tackles. While at UCLA, Hearn made his appearance by starting in six of the 13 games he played, while also leading the team with six pass breakups.

C.J. Coldon is a name Wyoming fans definitely know. The top cornerback for UW had a tough ride with the Cowboys with multiple injuries but when he was on the field, he was a force to be reckoned with. In 2020 Coldon started and played in all six games finishing the season with 26 tackles, 17 stops, and nine assisted tackles. His work at interceptions was impeccable with two interceptions in back-to-back games. Coldon found his home at the University of Oklahoma where he received All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition from the league’s coaches, started 12 of the four games, tied for 22nd within the nation for four interceptions, and concluded with 43 tackles.

The University of Wyoming is no stranger to the NFL Draft as Josh Allen the current Buffalo Bills Quarterback was drafted in 2018, Logan Wilson current Cincinnati Bengals Middle Linebacker was drafted in 2020. Marcus Epps current Philadelphia Eagles Safety was drafted in 2019 while Cassh Maluia, who was last seen on the Tennessee Titans Practice Squad, was drafted in 2020. Chad Muma was the last seen Cowboy in the draft last year as he was picked under the Jacksonville Jaguars as one of their current Linebackers.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin tonight April 27 through April 29.