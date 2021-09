Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

September 11, 2021 — Here are results from Friday’s area high school sports and today’s schedule

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs 56 – Kelly Walsh 0

Buffalo 20 – Green River 19

Lyman 30 – Cokeville 20

Lovell 20 – Mr. View 7

Saturday Area High School Football

Burlington at Farson-Eden 1 p.m.

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View 2 – Powell 1

Mountain View 2 – Douglas 0

Lyman 2 – Worland 0

Lyman 2 – Wheatland 0

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Manilla, Utah at Farson-Eden

Lyman and Mountain View continue to play at Rawlins Invitational



Friday Area Girls High School Swimming

Cheyenne Central 110 – Rock Springs 71

Campbell County 98 – Rock Springs 85

Green River at Lander – No results available

Saturday Area Girls High School Swimming

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Duals

Lyman hosts Lyman Invitational

Saturday Area High School Cross County

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View at Cheif Nation Invitational at Wyoming Indian High School