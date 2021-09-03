Friday Area Sports Schedule

September 3, 2021 — Here is the Friday area high school sports scoreboard and schedule.
Area Football
Rock Springs at Thunder Basin – Rock Springs ranked #3 and Thunder Basin ranked #1 in 4A poll
Green River at Lander
Farson-Eden at Guernsey-Sunrise – Farson-Eden ranked #2 in 6-Man poll
Evanston at Mountain View – Moutain View ranked #2 in 2A poll
Area Volleyball
Rock Springs vs. Murray, Utah in Evanston
Rock Springs vs. Hillcrest, Utah in Evanston
Rock Springs vs. Grace, Idaho in Evanston
Green River vs. Hillcrest, Utah in Evanston|
Green River vs. Grace, Idaho in Evanston
Lyman vs. Uintah, Utah in Evanston
Lyman vs. South Summitt, Utah in Evanston
Lyman vs. Waterford in Evanston
Mountain View vs. Providence Hall, Utah in Evanston
Mountain View vs. Waterford in Evanston
Mountain View vs. South Summit in Evanston
Farson-Eden vs. Rock River at Wind River Invite
Farson-Eden vs. Rocky Mountain at Wind River Invite
Farson-Eden vs. St. Stephens at Wind River Invite
Girls Swimming
Green River Pre-Invite featuring Green River, Rock Springs, Cheyenne East, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, and Lander
Tennis
Green River at Rawlins
Golf
Rock Springs at Riverton
Cross Country
Rock Springs at Soda Springs, Idaho