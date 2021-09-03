Friday Area Sports Schedule

September 3, 2021 — Here is the Friday area high school sports scoreboard and schedule.

Area Football

Rock Springs at Thunder Basin – Rock Springs ranked #3 and Thunder Basin ranked #1 in 4A poll

Green River at Lander

Farson-Eden at Guernsey-Sunrise – Farson-Eden ranked #2 in 6-Man poll

Evanston at Mountain View – Moutain View ranked #2 in 2A poll

Area Volleyball

Rock Springs vs. Murray, Utah in Evanston

Rock Springs vs. Hillcrest, Utah in Evanston

Rock Springs vs. Grace, Idaho in Evanston

Green River vs. Hillcrest, Utah in Evanston|

Green River vs. Grace, Idaho in Evanston

Lyman vs. Uintah, Utah in Evanston

Lyman vs. South Summitt, Utah in Evanston

Lyman vs. Waterford in Evanston

Mountain View vs. Providence Hall, Utah in Evanston

Mountain View vs. Waterford in Evanston

Mountain View vs. South Summit in Evanston

Farson-Eden vs. Rock River at Wind River Invite

Farson-Eden vs. Rocky Mountain at Wind River Invite

Farson-Eden vs. St. Stephens at Wind River Invite

Girls Swimming

Green River Pre-Invite featuring Green River, Rock Springs, Cheyenne East, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, and Lander

Tennis

Green River at Rawlins

Golf

Rock Springs at Riverton

Cross Country

Rock Springs at Soda Springs, Idaho



