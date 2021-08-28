Friday High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

Area High School Football



Rock Springs 56 – Campbell County 8

Lyman 22 – Malad, ID 14

Bear Lake, ID 42 – Big Piney 13

Area Volleyball

From the Cheyenne Invitational

Laramie 2 – Rock Springs 0

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central – No Score

Rock Springs vs. Campbell County – No Score

From the Cokeville Invitational

Pinedale 3 – Green River 2

Cokeville 3 – Green River 0

Grace, ID 3 – Green River 1

Lyman 3 – West Side, ID 0

Lyman 3 – Preston, ID 0

Lyman 3 -Star Valley 2

Mountain View 3 – Star Valley JV 1

Mountain View 3 – Bear Lake, ID 0

Evanston 3 – Mountain View 2

Saturday’s Volleyball Schedule

Rocks Springs will continue at the Cheyenne Invitational against Rawlins, Cheyenne Central, and Cheyenne South

Green River, Mountain View, Lyman, and Pinedale – will continue with bracket play at the Cokeville Invitational

Area Tennis

Natrona 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Girls)

Rock Springs 3 – Natrona 2 (Boys)

No scores from Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh and Green River vs. Natrona and Kelly Walsh

Area Girls Swimming

Green River finished 5th at the Laramie Relays on Friday with 196 points. Laramie won the event with 476 points. Green River will compete in the Laramie Pentathlon today.

Rock Springs at Rawlins Pre-Invite on Friday defeated Rawlins 124-57, defeated Lyman 132-51, and defeated Evanston 135-49. They will compete at the Rawlins Pentathlon today.

Area Cross Country

Green River Invitational will take place Saturday with Rock Springs, Lander, and Lyman competing.