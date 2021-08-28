Friday High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

Area High School Football
Rock Springs 56 – Campbell County 8
Lyman 22 – Malad, ID 14
Bear Lake, ID 42 – Big Piney 13
Area Volleyball
From the Cheyenne Invitational
Laramie 2 – Rock Springs 0
Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central – No Score
Rock Springs vs. Campbell County – No Score
From the Cokeville Invitational
Pinedale 3 – Green River 2
Cokeville 3 – Green River 0
Grace, ID 3 – Green River 1
Lyman 3 – West Side, ID 0
Lyman 3 – Preston, ID 0
Lyman 3 -Star Valley 2
Mountain View 3 – Star Valley JV 1
Mountain View 3 – Bear Lake, ID 0
Evanston 3 – Mountain View 2
Saturday’s Volleyball Schedule
Rocks Springs will continue at the Cheyenne Invitational against Rawlins, Cheyenne Central, and Cheyenne South
Green River, Mountain View, Lyman, and Pinedale – will continue with bracket play at the Cokeville Invitational
Area Tennis
Natrona 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Girls)
Rock Springs 3 – Natrona 2 (Boys)
No scores from Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh and Green River vs. Natrona and Kelly Walsh
Area Girls Swimming
Green River finished 5th at the Laramie Relays on Friday with 196 points. Laramie won the event with 476 points. Green River will compete in the Laramie Pentathlon today.
Rock Springs at Rawlins Pre-Invite on Friday defeated Rawlins 124-57, defeated Lyman 132-51, and defeated Evanston 135-49. They will compete at the Rawlins Pentathlon today.
Area Cross Country
Green River Invitational will take place Saturday with Rock Springs, Lander, and Lyman competing.