Friday/Saturday Tigers & Wolves tennis results

August 22, 2021 – Here are the results of Friday and Saturday’s tennis results for Rock Springs and Green River High School. Friday’s matches were played in Laramie with Saturday matches in Cody. Some of Saturday’s matches were rained out.

Friday Matches

Torrington 3 – Rock Springs 2 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Isabella Rodriquez loses 2-6, 6-7, 6-1, 3-6

#2 Singles – Abby Jones loses 2-6, 0-6

#1 Doubles – May/Woodward lose 4-6, 4-6

#2 Doubles – Nandrop/Aldredge win 3-6, 6-1,,6-0

#3 Doubles – Palineo/Bush win 6-1, 6-2

Torrington 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Khristian Suarez loses 1-6,2-7

#2 Singles – Shiva Yeshlur loses 0-6,1-6

#1 Doubles – Smith/Conover lose 0-6, 5-7

#2 Doubles – Aktinson/Davies lose 3-6, 0-6

#3 Doubles – Ribordy/Fox win 6-1,6-0

No results available for Friday’s Green River vs. Torrington matches

Saturday Matches

Powell 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Isabella Rodriquez loses 1-6, 1-6

#2 Singles – Karlie Nandrup loses 3-6, 6-2, 6-7

#1 Doubles – Jones/Palinek lose 2-6, 6-4,4-6

#2 Doubles – May/Woodward lose 2-6, 2-6

#3 Doubles – Bush/Aldredge lose 1-6, 0-6

Powell 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Khristian Suarez loses 0-6, 0-6

#2 Singles – Shiva Yeshlur loses 0-6,0-6

#1 Doubles – Smith/Conover lose 0-6, 2-6

#2 Doubles – Ribordy/Fox lose 0-6, 3-6

#3 Doubles – Conrad/Schrag lose 3-6, 5-7

Green River 3 – Cody 2 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Garrielle Heiser loses 1-6, 5-7

#2 Singles – Megan Counts wins 6-2, 6-3

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Brown win 6-2, 5-7, 6-1

#2 Doubles – Strauss/TRavis win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

#3 Doubles – Schul/Skinner lose 1-6, 2-6

Cody 5 – Green River 0 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova loses 4-6, 1-6

#2 Singles – Tayon Tirell loses 1-6, 3-6

#1 Doubles – Friel/Wendel lose 1-6, 6-4, 3-6

#2 Doubles – Arellano/Ross lose 5-7, 3-6

#3 Doubles – Nieben/unknown lose 2-6/1-6

Green River 4 – Powell 1 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Garrielle Heiser win 8-6

#2 Singles – Megan Counts wins 8 -1

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Brown win 8-4

#2 Doubles – Strauss/Travis win 8-5

#3 Doubles – Schul/Skinner lose 1-8

Powell 4 – Green River 1 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova loses 7-8

#2 Singles – Tayon Tirell loses 7-8

#1 Doubles – Friel/Wendel win 8-6

#2 Doubles – Arellano/Ross lose 7-8

#3 Doubles – Nieben/unknown lose 1-8