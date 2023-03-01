Good luck at Regionals RS and GR Basketball teams

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Rock Springs Tigers (4A Northwest) and Green River Wolves (4A Southwest) head off to Regionals tomorrow. Regionals are held on March 2, 3, and 4, 2023, and will determine who seals their spot in State the following week. Farson-Eden Pronghorn boys qualified for the upcoming 1A State Basketball Tournament. According to wyopreps.com, below are the overall standings for 4A Northwest and Southwest basketball.

Boys 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Riverton 17-4, 4-2

Cody 11-8, 4-2

Rock Springs 12-9, 3-2

Kelly Walsh 8-11, 0-5

Boys 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Star Valley 13-8, 5-1

Jackson 11-9, 4-2

Evanston 6-15, 3-3

Green River 3-17, 0-6

The game schedule for Boys 4A West Regionals (Star Valley High School and Middle School) is as follows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Game 1: (NW-1) Riverton vs. (SW-4) Green River, noon

Game 2: (SW-2) Jackson vs. (NW-3) Rock Springs, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: (NW-2) Cody vs. (SW-3) Evanston, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (SW-1) Star Valley vs. (NW-4) Kelly Walsh, 7:30 p.m.

Girls 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Cody 19-0, 6-0

Rock Springs 8-12, 3-2

Kelly Walsh 4-15, 2-3

Riverton 3-18, 0-6

Girls 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Green River 11-9, 6-0

Star Valley 13-8, 4-2

Evanston 6-15, 2-4

Jackson 0-20, 0-6

The game schedule for Girls 4A West Regionals (Star Valley High School and Middle School) is as follows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 2: