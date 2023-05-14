GR Knights have a win/loss against Lander Legions in doubleheader

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The GR Knights American Legion Baseball Post 28 batted against the Lander Legends Legion Baseball today for a doubleheader. The Knights were able to win the first game but came short in the second.

The final score for the first game was 15-11, with a 9-run 6th, putting the Knights in front. Reinig had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. The Knights also took advantage of 8 walks and 6 errors. The final score for the second game was 8-7, with a 6-run 7th, helping Lander win their first Legion game. Martin had 4 hits and 1 RBI. Officer added 2 hits and 2 RBIs, according to WyoPreps.

The GR Knights will play against Evanston tomorrow for another doubleheader game in Green River for Mother’s Day.