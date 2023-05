Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — For a second day in a row, the GR Knights American Legion Baseball Post 28 played another doubleheader against the American Legion Baseball Post 41 Evanston Outlaws.

GR Knights could not pull through during the games, losing both doubleheaders to Evanston. The first game’s final score was 8-5 while the second was 17-0.

The next game is scheduled for May 16 against the Archie Hay Post 24 Stallions American Legion Baseball in Green River.